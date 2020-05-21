Dillon Francis is encouraging us to not give a fuck or shit this Memorial Day weekend by turning his wildly popular IDGAFOS ragers into a huge 3-day livestream. Enlisting the help of his favorite producers and best buds like Diplo and Gerald, this IDGAFOS livestream will bring the good vibes we all need. Starting Saturday, May 23rd with Coronight Fever, IDGAFOS Weekend will feature performances by Flosstradamus, Party Favor, Grandtheft, ETC!ETC!, TV Noise, Sofi Tukker, ALUNA, and more as well as a vinyl-only DJ set from Chrome Sparks and daily giveaways. Check out the full lineup and details below.

Dillon Francis Announces Massive IDGAFOS Livestream Weekend