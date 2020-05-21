Carnage Criticised By Ghastly Over Fake Documentary Views

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Just days after premiering his new documentary The Price Of Greatness, Carnage is already taking shots from fellow producer Ghastly. In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ghastly called out Carnage’s supposed 530,000 views in 24 hours by stating, “I wasn’t gonna say anything but buying fake views and then lying to us about it, sorry but that just isn’t cool man – a video with near a million views and only 2k likes, it’s not like it wasn’t obvious.” Carnage responded by disputing Ghastly’s “unwarranted attacks” over the course of several tweets, eventually going as far as to say, “If you can prove I purchased fake views on my documentary I’ll donate 100K to any COVID relief non-profit you want…but if you can’t how about you donate 1K to ANF if you’re so sure that I have faked my numbers.” The Price Of Greatness now boasts over 756,000 views. Read their full Twitter interaction below.

