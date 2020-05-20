Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Watch Subtronics Debut Upcoming Marshmello Collaboration During Virtual EDC Set

Watch Subtronics Debut Upcoming Marshmello Collaboration During Virtual EDC Set

by Leave a Comment

If you caught the virtual EDC Livestream then you must’ve heard the not-so-hidden gems in Subtronics’ virtual set. The producer dropped a ton of his own IDs and edits along with some special unreleased collaborations -including one with Marshmello. This collab was a major head turner and is unquestionably a hit. The track includes a short narrative of Marshmello revealing his true identity as a “cyclops.” Let us know what you think of this heavy anticipated ID in the comments!

Watch Subtronics Debut Upcoming Marshmello Collaboration During Virtual EDC Set

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend