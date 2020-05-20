Watch Subtronics Debut Upcoming Marshmello Collaboration During Virtual EDC Set

If you caught the virtual EDC Livestream then you must’ve heard the not-so-hidden gems in Subtronics’ virtual set. The producer dropped a ton of his own IDs and edits along with some special unreleased collaborations -including one with Marshmello. This collab was a major head turner and is unquestionably a hit. The track includes a short narrative of Marshmello revealing his true identity as a “cyclops.” Let us know what you think of this heavy anticipated ID in the comments!

Subtronics x Marshmello??? Who knew this was the collab I truly needed pic.twitter.com/kVe9eAH44c — ☥ ᴿᵉᶻᶻᵇᶦᵃⁿ 𖤐 (@cult_of_rezz) May 16, 2020

NEW ID WITH @marshmellomusic — SCREAM SAVER EP OUT NOW🗣👁 (@Subtronics) May 16, 2020

