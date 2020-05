While we’ve witnessed a massive amount of DJ livestream performances over the past few months, we’ve yet to hear anything from RL Grime – until now. Thanks to the homies over at r/trap, we now know that the producer recently posted on Baauer’s twitch stream sharing the exciting news that we should be expecting a Sable Valley livestream sometime in the near future. Check it out below and start getting excited.

RL Grime Hints at Upcoming Sable Valley Livestream Sets