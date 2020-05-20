Louis The Child Announce Debut Album Here For Now + Release New Single “Nobody Like You”

Louis The Child has been teasing the release of their official debut album for awhile now with cryptic tweets and new singles. Well, the Chicago duo has formally announced the release date and the tracklist for their highly anticipated debut album Here For Now.

Scheduled to be released on June 12th, Here For Now features old and new friends alike. It’s packed with previous LTC collaborators like Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and K. Flay, alongside names like Bob Moses and Vera Blue. The latter of which you can hear right now.

Along with the details of their album, Louis The Child has released a fresh single from the album. “Nobody Like You” features notable pop vocalist, Vera Blue who you may remember from her recent collaboration with Flume. “Nobody Like You” sounds like the next logical next step for Louis The Child. “Nobody Like You” is built off its catchy hook and playful production, but sounds more “grown-up.” Stream Louis The Child’s new single and check out the full tracklist for their forthcoming debut album Here For Now below.

Louis The Child – Nobody Like You (feat. Vera Blue) | Pre-Order

