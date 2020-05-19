Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch PEEKABOO Drop Unreleased Collaboration With Zeds Dead

PEEKABOO is no stranger to the Deadbeats family. With two EPs and a single under his belt, he is finally collaborating with Zeds Dead themselves. During Monstercat and Brownies & Lemonade’s Home Frequency livestream, PEEKABOO gave fans a taste of their unreleased bass-filled collaboration. Already coined a huge heater by fans and B&L alike, we are all anxiously awaiting a release date. Check out the clip below.

