The Chainsmokers & SiriusXM Host Virtual DisDance Festival

SiriusXM has announced the first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. Taking place May 22nd-24th, SiriusXM’s upcoming livestream festival will be hosted by The Chainsmokers. Viewers will be able to tune in on SiriusXM’s BPM channel, as well as the SiriusXM app. The astonishing lineup features top tier acts like Marshmello, Major Lazer, Deadmau5, Kygo, Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, Yellow Claw, Gryffin, Valentino Khan, and more. Virtual DisDance Festival will also feature a special performance by Calvin Harris as his new alias Love Regenerator, as well as an exclusive 2011 Avicii set. Check out the full lineup below.

