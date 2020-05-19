Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity Hint At Digital Mirage 2

Fans are still reeling from Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity‘s Digital Mirage online music festival. Thankfully, it appears as though the pair are already planning for the second iteration of their livestream event. B&L took to Twitter calling for 2,000 retweets, which they obviously rocketed past in under 24 hours. So it looks like Digital Mirage 2 will be coming to computer screens very soon. Check out the confirmation from B&L and Proximity below.

2k+ retweets and we’ll throw another digital mirage festival — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 19, 2020

Digital Mirage 2? — Proximity (@ProximityM) May 19, 2020

been watching the edc stream on and off this wknd



and thinking maybe it's time for us to throw another multi-day online music festival



our last big festival was secret sky, which was incredible



but we wanna do something that's more than one day long



who's down?



🤔 — Brownies & Lemonade 💜💛 (@TeamBandL) May 18, 2020

