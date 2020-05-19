Brownies & Lemonade And Proximity Hint At Digital Mirage 2

Fans are still reeling from Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity‘s Digital Mirage online music festival. Thankfully, it appears as though the pair are already planning for the second iteration of their livestream event. B&L took to Twitter calling for 2,000 retweets, which they obviously rocketed past in under 24 hours. So it looks like Digital Mirage 2 will be coming to computer screens very soon. Check out the confirmation from B&L and Proximity below.
