Juelz is rapidly rising in the ranks of the trap community as he continues to increase momentum with his fiery array of records. With the release of his newest single “Defqon Bounce,” many simply cannot deny the inherent talent ingrained in the young producer. “Defqon Bounce” marks Juelz’s second release on RL Grime’s Sable Valley imprint following his history-making collaboration with the label head. Be on the lookout for Juelz’s upcoming EP and stream “Defqon Bounce” below.

Juelz – Defqon Bounce | Stream

Juelz Fires Back With “Defqon Bounce”