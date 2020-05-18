It’s been three years since Illenium released his last “Ashes To Ashes” mix installment but it appears as though he may soon reignite the series with its fourth edition. Over the weekend, Illenium teased fans by simply tweeted, “Ashes To Ashes 4?” The tweet followed Illenium’s recent announcement in his private Illenials Facebook group explaining why he has not taken part in any livestream events or sets. Though fans may not see an Illenium DJ set during quarantine, there is hope that Illenium will be dropping a mix very soon. Stay tuned for more updates.

Ashes To Ashes 4? — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUMMUSIC) May 16, 2020

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Illenium Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Illenium Teases Return Of “Ashes To Ashes” Mix Series