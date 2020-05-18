If you’re looking to lose yourself in a dreamy, encapsulated atmosphere then look no further. Harris Cole‘s “Gone Fishing” is a charming spell of beats that will let you run off into the depths of your mind. Reaching ultimate nirvana, Cole uses an array of gentle plucks and synths to lay down a seriously intimate record that will be sure to have you replaying for weeks to come. Stream “Gone Fishing” below.

Harris Cole – Gone Fishing | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Harris Cole Here ▲ ▲

Harris Cole Shares Enchanting Original “Gone Fishing”