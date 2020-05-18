Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Deadmau5 Announces Upcoming Collaboration with The Neptunes

Deadmau5 just announced quite the unexpected collaboration with The Neptunes and we couldn’t be more excited. The record is called “Pomegranate” and while no release date has been confirmed yet, we have a feeling the track is coming sooner rather than later. Check back in at RTT for the official release of “Pomegranate” and let us know what kind of music you’re expecting from Deadmau5 x The Neptunes in the comments section below.

