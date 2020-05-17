Carnage Announces Upcoming Documentary The Price Of Greatness

Heavyweight Records founder Carnage has had a massive career ever since he stepped onto the scene in 2012. However, greatness does in fact come at a price, and Carnage is ready to reveal his triumphs and struggles through his new documentary The Price Of Greatness. Telling his story with never before seen footage, he is eager to show his fans the “unpolished, raw” version of himself. Be prepared to watch the madness unfold Monday night at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST below.

