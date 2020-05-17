Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Carnage Announces Upcoming Documentary The Price Of Greatness

Carnage Announces Upcoming Documentary The Price Of Greatness

by Leave a Comment

Heavyweight Records founder Carnage has had a massive career ever since he stepped onto the scene in 2012. However, greatness does in fact come at a price, and Carnage is ready to reveal his triumphs and struggles through his new documentary The Price Of Greatness. Telling his story with never before seen footage, he is eager to show his fans the “unpolished, raw” version of himself. Be prepared to watch the madness unfold Monday night at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST below.

_

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Carnage Here ▲ ▲ 

Carnage Announces Upcoming Documentary The Price Of Greatness

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend