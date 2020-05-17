Carnage Announces First-Ever Drive-In Festival Series

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Carnage is going next level with his latest announcement. Partnering with Live Nation, Disco Donnie Presents, Medium Rare, and Relentless Beats, Carnage is launching a brand new drive-in festival series. The first of its kind, Road Rave will allow fans to see live performances while social distancing. With the first dates announced for Orlando and Phoenix, each lineup will be headlined by Carnage, along with support from Riot Ten, SAYMYNAME, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, GRAVEDGR, and more. Road Rave Phoenix will also feature 4B and Valentino Khan as Hulk Gang and an exclusive Dr. Fresch B2B BIJOU set. Grab tickets here and check out the full lineup below.

