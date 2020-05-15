Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes First 2020 Release “Only” Featuring Tinashe

ZHU is back with his first release of the year in “Only,” an enchanting and catchy collaboration featuring Tinashe. As you’ll hear below, ZHU’s signature sound is in full force here and if this is any indicator of the music he’ll be dropping in 2020 we’re excited, to say the least. Tinashe also compliments ZHU’s vocals nicely here – check out the track via Spotify and let us now your thoughts in the comments section.

ZHU & Tinashe – ONLY | Stream

