Stay Safe From Viruses By Tuning Into FIREWALL This Saturday

With so many people around the globe feeling the repercussions of COVID-19, Cheyanne Powell and Kelsie Hoffman of RŌZ decided to create a completely donation based live stream event FIREWALL, which aims to bring attention to upcoming electronic artists while raising money for relief efforts.

The event will be on Saturday, May 16 and will feature a line up of 12 musical sets accompanied by 5 minute intermissions where they will showcase their partnered charities along with other mixed media artists to create a truly immersive experience.

Charities will include Local Human with support from Isaac Rochell from the LA Chargers and Sweet Relief where fans can donate towards helping music professionals who have lost their job during COVID-19. 

During these uncharted times RŌZ is using its resources to give a platform to upcoming artists and charities alike to spread awareness and connect with people around the world. If you want to get acquainted with the line-up before tomorrows stream, check out the playlist below.

