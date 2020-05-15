Though EDC Las Vegas may be postponed until October, fans will still be able to attend virtually. Slated to take place this weekend during the festival’s originally scheduled dates, EDC’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon will feature performances by Zeds Dead, ZHU, Boombox Cartel, Subtronics, Valentino Khan, K?S, ARMNHMR, and an exclusive NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly set. The party starts Friday, May 15th at 5 PM PST. Check out tonight’s lineup and tune in below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About EDC Las Vegas Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

LIVESTREAM: Watch EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon