LIVESTREAM: Watch EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon

Though EDC Las Vegas may be postponed until October, fans will still be able to attend virtually. Slated to take place this weekend during the festival’s originally scheduled dates, EDC’s Virtual Rave-A-Thon will feature performances by Zeds Dead, ZHU, Boombox Cartel, Subtronics, Valentino Khan, K?S, ARMNHMR, and an exclusive NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly set. The party starts Friday, May 15th at 5 PM PST. Check out tonight’s lineup and tune in below.

Watch live video from Insomniac on www.twitch.tv

