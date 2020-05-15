A stunning team effort from French musical megahead Aslove and English songstress Franky, the pair deliver a radio-ready “Boom Boom.” The overly catchy single and accompanying lyric video are out now via Universal Music.

A multi-instrumentalist inspired by the likes of Tame Impala, Jimi Hendrix, Beethoven, and Justice, Aslove is the musical amalgamation of powerful authority. From early immersion into various music scenes, Aslove forged his own sonic path and finely-tuned aesthetic. Shining through in each powerful release, “Boom Boom” sees Aslove’s production and composition skills at its best. Teaming up with English songstress Franky, the pair deliver a radio-ready hit suited for dancefloors worldwide. The track’s pendulum swings between buoyant synths and free-flowing, cheeky vocals.

Stream “Boom Boom” here, and watch the eye-popping lyric video below.

Get Ready for Summer with Aslove’s ‘Boom Boom’ ft. Franky