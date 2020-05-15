Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Get Ready for Summer with Aslove’s ‘Boom Boom’ ft. Franky

Get Ready for Summer with Aslove’s ‘Boom Boom’ ft. Franky

by Leave a Comment

A stunning team effort from French musical megahead Aslove and English songstress Franky, the pair deliver a radio-ready “Boom Boom.” The overly catchy single and accompanying lyric video are out now via Universal Music.

A multi-instrumentalist inspired by the likes of Tame Impala, Jimi Hendrix, Beethoven, and Justice, Aslove is the musical amalgamation of powerful authority. From early immersion into various music scenes, Aslove forged his own sonic path and finely-tuned aesthetic. Shining through in each powerful release, “Boom Boom” sees Aslove’s production and composition skills at its best. Teaming up with English songstress Franky, the pair deliver a radio-ready hit suited for dancefloors worldwide. The track’s pendulum swings between buoyant synths and free-flowing, cheeky vocals.

Stream “Boom Boom” here, and watch the eye-popping lyric video below.

Get Ready for Summer with Aslove’s ‘Boom Boom’ ft. Franky

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend