For the latest round of livestream events, Monstercat has teamed up with Brownies & Lemonade to provide another entertaining online experience. This stream will host some of the top names from within the Monstercat family including Good Times Ahead, Slumberjack, TYNAN, Trivecta, Grabbitz, Mija, PEEKABOO, REAPER, and more. Check out the set times and tune in below.

LIVESTREAM: Watch Monstercat And Brownies & Lemonade’s Home Frequency