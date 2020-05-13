Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Chillhum Shares Smooth New Single “I’m Slippin'”

PREMIERE: Chillhum Shares Smooth New Single “I’m Slippin'”

by Leave a Comment

Indie-pop producer Chillhum has been making waves with his recent string of chilled future bass originals. The LA-based songwriter is continuing that momentum with his mystifying new track “I’m Slippin’.” Using guitar as the foundation of his latest single, Chillhum has crafted a beautifully blissful track. Chillhum brings an easiness to his music that finds the happy medium between minimalism and modern electronic music and “I’m Slippin'” is the perfect example. Silky smooth and packed with charming charisma, “I’m Slippin'” is a sentimental shot of indie-electronica. Stream Chillhim’s whimsical new single “I’m Slippin'” below.

One of my largest goals in music is to make art that stands on its own without being limited to a genre, and I think this release is an excellent step in that direction. – Chillhum

Chillhum – I’m Slippin’ | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Chillhum Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

PREMIERE: Chillhum Shares Smooth New Single “I’m Slippin'”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend