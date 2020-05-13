PREMIERE: Chillhum Shares Smooth New Single “I’m Slippin'”

Indie-pop producer Chillhum has been making waves with his recent string of chilled future bass originals. The LA-based songwriter is continuing that momentum with his mystifying new track “I’m Slippin’.” Using guitar as the foundation of his latest single, Chillhum has crafted a beautifully blissful track. Chillhum brings an easiness to his music that finds the happy medium between minimalism and modern electronic music and “I’m Slippin'” is the perfect example. Silky smooth and packed with charming charisma, “I’m Slippin'” is a sentimental shot of indie-electronica. Stream Chillhim’s whimsical new single “I’m Slippin'” below.

One of my largest goals in music is to make art that stands on its own without being limited to a genre, and I think this release is an excellent step in that direction. – Chillhum

Chillhum – I’m Slippin’ | Stream

