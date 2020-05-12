This Thursday on May 14th, ZHU will be taking part in a three-hour live stream concert for charity alongside Luminosity streamer and incognito DJ, Harley Fresh, aka “MrFreshAsian.” The event will also serve as a platform in promoting ZHU’s new single “Only” with Tinashe, which will be officially released shortly after the concert. When the time comes, you can find the stream on Twitch here – in the meantime start getting excited for ZHU’s first release of the year.

ZHU Announces New “Only” Single Alongside Livestream Charity Concert