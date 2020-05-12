Toronto-based multi-instrumental, producer and songwriter Zanski made waves in 2018 with his cross-genre EP ‘Collapse,’ fusing together elements of future R&B with vibey electronic instrumental that’s since put him on the map as an artist to watch. Fast forward to today and his latest single “Consequence” continues that journey with a slow-tempo, guitar fueled instrumental laced with Zanski very own soulful vocals.



Stay tuned for his forthcoming EP ‘Upon Frigid Water’ due out in June.

Get To Know Zanski With New Single “Consequence”