Get To Know Zanski With New Single “Consequence”

Toronto-based multi-instrumental, producer and songwriter Zanski made waves in 2018 with his cross-genre EP ‘Collapse,’ fusing together elements of future R&B with vibey electronic instrumental that’s since put him on the map as an artist to watch. Fast forward to today and his latest single “Consequence” continues that journey with a slow-tempo, guitar fueled instrumental laced with Zanski very own soulful vocals.


Stay tuned for his forthcoming EP ‘Upon Frigid Water’ due out in June. 

