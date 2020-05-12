Toronto-based multi-instrumental, producer and songwriter Zanski made waves in 2018 with his cross-genre EP ‘Collapse,’ fusing together elements of future R&B with vibey electronic instrumental that’s since put him on the map as an artist to watch. Fast forward to today and his latest single “Consequence” continues that journey with a slow-tempo, guitar fueled instrumental laced with Zanski very own soulful vocals.
Stay tuned for his forthcoming EP ‘Upon Frigid Water’ due out in June.
