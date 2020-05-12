Diplo Confirms New Son Pace With Model Jevon King

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

As we all know, Diplo has two adorable sons Lockett and Lazer, with his former girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart. About a month ago, speculation surrounded Diplo’s potential third child with Jevon King. It wasn’t until he penned a touching Mother’s Day post on Instagram thanking his mother as well as the two mothers of his children.

In the following days, he posted a video of his newest son Pace, who was born in the middle of the quarantine on March 20th. Diplo noted, “I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me…but also because I haven’t met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders.” Diplo plans to meet his third son as soon as travel restrictions are lifted. Check out Diplo’s new cutie below!

