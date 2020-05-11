Earlier this year, Jason Ross stunned fans with the release of his album 1000 Faces on Ophelia Records. Crafting a story of love and loss that took listeners on a life-changing journey with his signature blend of rhythmic styles, fans can now experience 1000 Faces in a completely different way with the release of the highly anticipated remix album. Out today via Ophelia Records, 1000 Faces (Remixes) features an incredible range of remixes from Just A Gent, Trivecta, Sunny Lax, No Mana, and many more. Experience 1000 Faces like never before and stream the full remix album below.

