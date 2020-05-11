Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Illenium Announces ASCEND Remix Album

Last year, Illenium shared his thrilling third studio album ASCEND. In typical fashion, Illenium has announced a massive official remix album to complement the highly-acclaimed project. Fans have already heard remixes from Tiesto, Blanke, DROELOE, KLOUD, and Alan Walker, along with remix packages for his early singles “Crashing” and “Pray.”

After months of speculation, SLANDER, WHIPPED CREAM, ARMNHMR, William Black, Drezo, Nurko, Crystal Skies, Blunts & Blondes, and Last Heroes have all confirmed their official Illenium remixes, many of which have been previewed in their various livestream sets. Illenium’s previous remix albums for Awake and Ashes were each 15 tracks long, so ASCEND is expected to follow suit with a few surprise additions. The official ASCEND remix album drops this Friday, May 15th. Preview select remixes from SLANDER, ARMNHMR, Nurko, and Drezo and check out the confirmed tracklist below.

ASCEND (Remixes) Tracklist:
Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (SLANDER Remix)
Illenium – Lonely (WHIPPED CREAM Remix)
Illenium – Every Piece Of Me (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)
Illenium – Crashing (Snakehips Remix)
Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (William Black Remix)
Illenium – In Your Arms (ARMNHMR Remix)
Illenium – Take You Down (Nurko Remix)
Illenium – Blood (Drezo Remix)
Illenium – Pray (Blanke Remix)
Illenium – Gorgeous (MEMBA Remix)
Illenium – All Together (Crystal Skies Remix)
Illenium – Broken Ones (Last Heroes Remix)
Illenium – That’s Why (Blunts & Blondes Remix)
Illenium – Hold On (Midknight Kids Remix)
Illenium – Hold On (Tisoki Remix)
Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (3LAU Remix)
Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (Tiësto Bigroom Remix)
Illenium – Good Things Fall Apart (Travis Barker Remix)
Illenium – Take You Down (Blastoyz & Ranji Remix)
Illenium – Take You Down (Steerner Remix)
Illenium – Broken Ones (Breathe Carolina Remix)
Illenium – Sad Songs (CloudNone Remix)
Illenium – In Your Arms (Alan Walker Remix)
Illenium – Lonely (Friction Remix)

