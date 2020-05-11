Over the past three years, Godlands has been on a mission to climb to the top of Australia’s bass and trap scene. Back with another heater via Dim Mak, Godlands continues to showoff her bass-driven fusion of hip-hop and trap on her latest single “Drop It Low.” Tapping up and coming rapper Yung Bambi to deliver a series of supercharged bars, “Drop It Low” encourages listeners to turn up. Keep an eye out for more new music from Godlands and stream “Drop It Low” below.

Godlands – Drop It Low (feat. Yung Bambi) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Godlands

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About Godlands Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Godlands Goes Off On New Single “Drop It Low”