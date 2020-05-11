Though EDC Las Vegas may be postponed this year, Insomniac has planned for an all-out virtual rave-a-thon set to take place during EDC’s original dates. Airing on YouTube this weekend, EDC’s virtual event will feature performances by Zeds Dead, ZHU, Flosstradamus, Seven Lions, Boombox Cartel, SVDDEN DEATH, Subtronics, SIDEPIECE, K?d, Valentino Khan, Tchami, Malaa, TOKiMONSTA, ARMNHMR, and more. EDC will also host a surprise B2B set by NGHTMRE and Ghastly. The party kicks off this Friday, May 15th at 5 pm PST. Check out the full lineup below.

EDC Las Vegas Announces Virtual Rave-A-Thon Lineup