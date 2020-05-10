QUIX Shows His Softer Side With “Somebody”

After killing it on Boombox Cartel’s Cinco Mode earlier this week, QUIX is taking a break from his usual heavy-hitting anthems and switching it up on his new single “Somebody.” Out today via Dim Mak, “Somebody” featuring Alex Hosking shows off QUIX’s ability to hit you in your feels with a stripped back production that highlights Hosking’s delicate vocals. Add this one to your chill playlist and stream “Somebody” below.

QUIX – Somebody (feat. Alex Hosking) | Stream

