LISTEN: Porter Robinson Drops Nostalgic “Language” & Avril Lavigne Edit

During his epic Secret Sky set last night, Porter Robinson, of course, dropped his iconic hit “Language,” but he gave the track a bit of an early 2000s twist. Instead, Robinson performed a nostalgia-drenched edit that combined Avril Lavigne’s 2002 single “I’m With You” with “Language.” It’s basically the edit you didn’t know you needed and now can’t live without. Stream Porter Robinson’s “I’m With You (Language Edit)” below, courtesy of Proximity.

Avril Lavigne X Porter Robinson – I’m With You (Language Edit | Stream

