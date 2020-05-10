Reuniting with longtime collaborator Yuna, Adventure Club have returned with an indie single to get you into your feels. Reminiscent of the duo’s earlier years, “Rebellious,” marks the pair’s first original production of the new decade.

With Yuna’s silvery vocals leading the way into bliss, Adventure Club builds a lush soundscape filled with soul-searching basslines and euphoric melodies to effortlessly recapture the magic that they created with previous singles “Gold” and “Lullabies.” “Rebellious” serves as the first single off Adventure Club’s upcoming sophomore album, due out this summer. Stream “Rebellious” below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

There’s no better feeling than when a song just clicks. When everything just makes sense and you’re happy about every aspect of it. It’s rare that we’re satisfied with a finished product, but Rebellious defies that. We’re truly happy that we get to put this into the world and can’t wait for old and new fans to hear it. We can’t put into words how much we love working with Yuna. Everything about her voice, delivery and vibe is perfect. – Adventure Club

Adventure Club – Rebellious (feat. Yuna) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Adventure Club Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Adventure Club Reunite With Yuna For “Rebellious”