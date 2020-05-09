The announcement of Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky streaming festival sent a wave of excitement through the EDM community. Porter then took to Twitter to make yet another special announcement that his alter-ego DJ Potaro will be opening the festival with a 2010 style electro-house set. Porter let his fans know that this set is for his day one fans who have stuck with him throughout this decade long journey. Don’t miss the excitement and tune in to the festival on YouTube, Twitch, or Playstation.

DJ POTARO 2010 electrohouse set… this is for the ten people who still follow me from back then — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 8, 2020

Porter Robinson To Play DJ Potaro Electro-House Set At Secret Sky