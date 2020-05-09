Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Porter Robinson To Play DJ Potaro Electro-House Set At Secret Sky

Porter Robinson To Play DJ Potaro Electro-House Set At Secret Sky

by Leave a Comment

The announcement of Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky streaming festival sent a wave of excitement through the EDM community. Porter then took to Twitter to make yet another special announcement that his alter-ego DJ Potaro will be opening the festival with a 2010 style electro-house set. Porter let his fans know that this set is for his day one fans who have stuck with him throughout this decade long journey. Don’t miss the excitement and tune in to the festival on YouTube, Twitch, or Playstation.

Watch live video from Secret Sky on www.twitch.tv

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Porter Robinson Here ▲ ▲ 

Porter Robinson To Play DJ Potaro Electro-House Set At Secret Sky

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend