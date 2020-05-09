Global Dance Festival is just the latest event company to branch into livestream events and they’ve put together a killer lineup for this weekend. Taking place May 9th and 10th, Global Dance Digital Festival will feature performances by Riot Ten, QUIX, Crankdat, Big Gigantic, Nitti Gritti, Blanke, Vincent, Luca Lush, Juelz, TYNAN, pluko, and more. Check out the daily lineups below and watch the full festival below.

LIVESTREAM: Watch Global Dance Digital Festival