LISTEN: Graves & Baauer Drop Unreal Remix of Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles”

The other day, Graves warned us to expect a new collaboration with Baauer this week. Well, the track is finally here and it’s not what we expected at all. It turns out the song is not seeing an official release, as it was shared by Graves nonchalantly via dropbox. On top of that, the collab is a melodic remix of Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” smash. As expected, the two producers come together for an absolutely killer remix. Stream and download it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

