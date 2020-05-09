LIVESTREAM: Gryffin Shares Gravity Live From The Shrine Concert Movie

Last year, Gryffin shared his wondrous debut album Gravity, which featured Seven Lions, SLANDER, Carly Rae Jepsen, AlunaGeorge, Gorgon City, DROELOE, and more. To commemorate his monumental career achievement, Gryffin will be bringing his Gravity concert experience to computer screens around the world. Tonight, Gryffin will premiere his debut concert film Gravity Live From The Shrine. Shot during his two headline shows at Los Angeles’ premiere theater The Shrine, Gravity Live will capture the cosmic energy off Gryffin’s live set while showcasing multiple special guests and a live band. Fans will also have exclusive access to his Gravity merchandise during the livestream event. Gravity Live From The Shrine airs Saturday, May 9th at 6 pm PST. Tune in below.

