2020 is truly wild. Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison early and already back to dropping new music. After announcing a new single earlier today, the controversial rapper has officially released “GOOBA”. Alongside the track is an accompanying music video that Tekashi received permission to shoot from a judge last month. Check out the track and video below and let us know your thoughts in Tekashi’s return in the comments section below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops First Single & Music Video Since Leaving Prison, “GOOBA”