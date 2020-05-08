LISTEN: GRiZ Unleashes Impressive New Bangers[5].ZIP

Our guy GRiZ is back with his popular Bangers EP series, this time with the fifth installment featuring three brand new tracks from the Michigan producer. As the title suggests, the GRiZ delivers yet again on dancefloor-ready anthems, each track just as diverse and unique from the last. Stream the project via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

GRiZ – Bangers[5].Zip | Stream

