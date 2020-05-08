LISTEN: Getter Drops Anticipated Terror Reid Mixtape HOT VODKA 1

Terror Reid‘s first-ever mixtape has arrived. The project is called Hot Vodka 1 and boasts seven tracks from the multi-talented musician. Bobby Raps, Eliozie, and Pouya all make appearances on the mixtape and compliment the rapper’s style quite well. Getter’s transition into hip-hop music has been nothing short of seamless and this project is a testament to that. Stream Hot Vodka 1 via Spotify below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

