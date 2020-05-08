Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki & Deadmau5 To Perform Inside Fortnite Party Royale Tonight

Spending some time in quarantine on Fortnite? So are some of the hottest producers. Fortnite wants to welcome it’s 350 million users to party with some of the best of EDM with their exclusive Party Royale Premiere concert. After hosting Diplo last weekend, Fornite will feature performances by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5. In addition to this one of a kind virtual performance, Fortnite is gifting their guests the music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling for free. The party starts May 8th at 9 pm EST.

