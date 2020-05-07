ZHU just announced that his first release of the year is coming next week and we couldn’t be more excited. His last full-length effort, Ringos Desert, dropped back in 2018 so it’s hard not to imagine he won’t be following the same 2-year pattern with another studio album this year. While details surrounding this new release are still unknown, we have no doubt that ZHU will deliver more great music. Check out his Instagram post below and check back in at RTT next week for the official drop.

ZHU Announces First 2020 Single Dropping Next Week