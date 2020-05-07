Wuki Signs to HARD Records & Announces Upcoming Single with Diplo

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Grammy-nominated producer Wuki is having a huge week, to say the least. Yesterday, the artist signed with one of our favorite labels HARD Recs, and just now he announced a massive upcoming single: a collaboration with Diplo and Snappy Jit called “Chicken Wang.” The star-studded collab is slated for release on May 14th, kicking off Wuki’s new studio album due later this year via HARD Recs.

If that wasn’t enough, Wuki & HARD have also put together a special fan contest in commemoration for his upcoming single, where a few lucky winners will receive a delivery of chicken wings from Wuki himself. Fans outside of LA can also win and will be receiving a “virtual” delivery including a facetime with Wuki and (of course) chicken wings. Enter now for your chance to win below, and be sure to also pre-save “Chicken Wang” on your preferred streaming platform.

Drop those 🐔 if ur ready for some chicken wang!! Out may 14!!

