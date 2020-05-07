Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Watch SVDDEN DEATH & SLANDER Debut New Collaboration “Blood On Me”

Watch SVDDEN DEATH & SLANDER Debut New Collaboration “Blood On Me”

by Leave a Comment

During their highly anticipated, bass-filled B2B livestream set, SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH treated their fans to a sneak peek of their upcoming collaboration “Blood On Me”. This track is the perfect blend of SLANDER’s melodic sound infused with SVDDEN DEATH’s heavy bass lines. This collaboration has been a long time coming and fans are anxious to hear more. As we still await an official release, check out the full set below. 

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About SLANDER Here ▲ ▲ 

▲ ▲ Read More About SVDDEN DEATH Here ▲ ▲ 

Watch SVDDEN DEATH & SLANDER Debut New Collaboration “Blood On Me”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend