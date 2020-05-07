Watch SVDDEN DEATH & SLANDER Debut New Collaboration “Blood On Me”

During their highly anticipated, bass-filled B2B livestream set, SLANDER and SVDDEN DEATH treated their fans to a sneak peek of their upcoming collaboration “Blood On Me”. This track is the perfect blend of SLANDER’s melodic sound infused with SVDDEN DEATH’s heavy bass lines. This collaboration has been a long time coming and fans are anxious to hear more. As we still await an official release, check out the full set below.

