Quality Goods Records is kicking off their inaugural Quality Goods Exports livestream series this weekend and it’s sure to be epic. The first night of this weekend’s three-day event starts tonight with performances by HWLS, Ian Munro, and Haan808. Set your reminders and tune in below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Quality Goods Records Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

LIVESTREAM: UZ Kicks Off Quality Goods Exports Festival