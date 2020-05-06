Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch Diplo Perform Major Lazer Set Inside Fortnite Party Royale

Fortnite has been bridging the gap between music and gaming with massive in-game concerts from world-renowned artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott. Recently, Major Lazer has been added to the bill to induct Fortnite’s brand new, nonviolent Party Royale mode. In Party Royale, no weapons are allowed so gamers can solely focus on partying, rather than fighting one another. Diplo represented Major Lazer in an incredibly fun, upbeat, classic Major Lazer set on what felt like a festival main stage. Get your paint cannons ready and watch Diplo’s full set below.

