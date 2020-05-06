Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

San Holo Enlists “Light” Singer Luwten For New Single “We’re All Just On Our Way Home”

In a time which seems littered with nothing but turmoil and bad news, San Holo is busy being a shining beacon of hope. San Holo just released his sixth song in as many weeks and this new one is a collaboration with “Light” vocalist Luwten.

“We’re All Just On Our Way Home” kicks off with a stripped-down beat reminiscent of old-school drum fill before we are introduced to San’s signature dreamy guitar fill and a distorted vocal. It’s organic yet carefully created. Tune in and chill out.

San Holo – we’re all just on our way home (feat. Luwten) | Stream

