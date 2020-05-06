Baauer is back with another pair of single off his forthcoming sophomore album Planet’s Mad, slated for official release on June 5th. This time around, we’re treated to “AETHER” and “YEHOO,” accompanied by a wild music video full of Baauer’s new aesthetic. On top of the graves collaboration apparently coming soon, it’s safe to say Baauer fans are eating right now. Stream the track via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Two New Album Singles “AETHER” + “YEHOO”