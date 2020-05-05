PREMIERE: TVBOO Drops Potent Remix Of LUZCID & Champagne Drip’s “Double Vision”

When LUZCID and Champagne Drip dropped their hair-raising collaboration “Double Vision” back in September, we thought that the wubs couldn’t get any better until Mississippi-based producer TVBOO proved us wrong. Officially blessing us with the potent remix of “Double Vision” that made the crowds go berserk during LUZCID and Champagne Drip’s Double Vision tour, TVBOO sets the bar high with scorching synths and a bone-crushing drop that takes control of your body. Brace yourself for an intense ride and stream TVBOO’s remix exclusively below before the official release via Wakaan on May 7th.

With my remix I wanted something that not only impressed the crowds, but Luzcid and Champagne Drip too. Had to take an already killer song, and make it sassy. I love this remix and I’m glad I got to play it out every night with people I love. – TVBOO

LUZCID & Champagne Drip – Double Vision (TVBOO Remix) | Stream

