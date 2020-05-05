Porter Robinson Unveils Secret Sky Lineup Featuring G Jones, San Holo, Madeon + More

Just one day following the announcement of his upcoming Secret Sky festival, Porter Robinson has unveiled its epic lineup. The 1-day livestream festival will feature performances by San Holo, Madeon, G Jones, Jai Wolf, Shadient, WAVEDASH, Anamanaguchi, Lil Texas, and of course, Porter Robinson. Check out the full lineup below and RSVP here.
