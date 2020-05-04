Porter Robinson Announces Secret Sky Livestream Festival

Last year, Porter Robinson unveiled his glorious Second Sky Music Festival. The two-day festival hosted a tastefully curated lineup featuring performances by Skrillex, Cashmere Cat, G Jones, Madeon, and more. Almost a year later to the date, Robinson has now partnered with Goldenvoice and Brownies & Lemonade for his very own livestream music festival Secret Sky. Set to launch on May 9th, Secret Sky has yet to unveil a lineup, though you can likely expect performances by Porter Robinson and his Virtual Self alias. In the meantime, mark your calendars and RSVP here.
