Porter Robinson Announces Secret Sky Livestream Festival

Last year, Porter Robinson unveiled his glorious Second Sky Music Festival. The two-day festival hosted a tastefully curated lineup featuring performances by Skrillex, Cashmere Cat, G Jones, Madeon, and more. Almost a year later to the date, Robinson has now partnered with Goldenvoice and Brownies & Lemonade for his very own livestream music festival Secret Sky. Set to launch on May 9th, Secret Sky has yet to unveil a lineup, though you can likely expect performances by Porter Robinson and his Virtual Self alias. In the meantime, mark your calendars and RSVP here.

SECRET SKY MUSIC FESTIVAL



a livestreamed music festival with many of my favorite artists.



100% of proceeds will go to the musicares COVID-19 relief fund.



rsvp @ https://t.co/f6wubHjdqk



^^ see you soon pic.twitter.com/VZ41GP2voB — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 4, 2020

