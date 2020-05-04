Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Pluko & Panama Share Enchanting Collaboration “Higher”

Pluko & Panama Share Enchanting Collaboration “Higher”

by Leave a Comment

pluko is aiming to take you “Higher” with his new single featuring Panama. The creativity seamlessly flows between both parties as they’ve created an uplifting blend of indie electronic that will keep you hitting replay for days to come. With only two years of practice, the 19-year-old pluko has gone from performing in his bedroom to performing on the main stage. Hailing from the small town of Hollidaysburg, PA, pluko has racked up over 50 million plays across platforms since securing festival slots at major festivals in North America such as Coachella, Firefly, and HARD Summer. Using gleaming synth-work and a slow, rhythmic drum beat, pluko lays a blissful musical bed for Panama’s harmonious vocals as the track progresses towards moments of pure euphoria. Stream “Higher” below.

pluko – higher (feat. Panama) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

pluko

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About pluko Here ▲ ▲ 

Pluko & Panama Share Enchanting Collaboration “Higher”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend