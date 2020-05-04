KLOUD Unleashes Destructive SYNTHESIZE EP

KLOUD has fully unveiled his next project SYNTHESIZE. The sophomore EP arrives in good faith this week as fans are treated to an epic display of sound-design, composition, and extravagant creativity. The project is a four-song showcase of grim electronic music at its finest as “NUMB” and “INSANE” deliver seething club cuts while “METAL LUNG” is a convincing, theatrical closer. Stream KLOUD’s SYNTHESIZE EP below.

KLOUD – SYNTHESIZE EP

KLOUD

